Leslie Jordan All Smiles, Singing With Friends Only Hours Before His Unexpected Death

Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan was all smiles in a video posted to his social media account a mere 24 hours before his tragic passing on October 24, 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jordan was seen singing hymns and laughing alongside Danny Myrick in an Instagram video that was posted Sunday morning, which Jordan referred to as, “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’.”

RadarOnline reported the tragic and unexpected passing of the comedian, who suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car the morning after his post was made.