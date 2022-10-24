Explosive Watchdog Report Claims President Biden Was 'Complicit' In Six Alleged White-Collar Crimes As Hunter Laptop Fallout Continues
A bombshell report from a nonprofit research group with the aim of exposing corruption claimed President Joe Biden was "complicit" in six alleged white-collar crimes spanning from June 2010 to December 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 634-page watchdog report listed #46 as an alleged "accomplice" for tax evasion, violating the Presidential Records Act in addition to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and using nonpublic information for financial gain, according to the Daily Mail.
Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump White House aide, said in a video posted on their website that the abandoned laptop Hunter left behind in April 2019 featured a trove of information that could be used against Biden's eldest son — and now, perhaps Biden himself.
Details found stored on Hunter's laptop have been sent to all 535 members of the House and the Senate, per the report on Monday.
One email sent in 2016 has raised questions as it allegedly shows the then-VP's senior advisor sent a schedule for his call with then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, CCing Hunter in the message.
Marco Polo claims that copying Hunter in the VP's schedule constitutes the use of nonpublic information from a government job for financial gain.
Via the laptop, the group also reportedly uncovered a total of 459 documented violations of state and federal laws that Hunter allegedly broke.
"Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter," First Lady Jill Biden recently told NBC News. "They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward."
In a recent interview, Biden himself addressed the reports involving his son when Jake Tapper asked for his thoughts on federal prosecutors believing there is enough evidence to charge Hunter with tax crimes and a false statement about a gun purchase.
"Well, first of all I am proud of my son," Biden said. "I am confident that what he says and does are consistent with what happens."
The commander-in-chief also discussed Hunter's past substance abuse, saying that his son has come a long way.
"I have great confidence in my son. I love him and he's on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple of years now."