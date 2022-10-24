Explosive Watchdog Report Claims President Biden Was 'Complicit' In Six Alleged White-Collar Crimes As Hunter Laptop Fallout Continues

Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump White House aide, said in a video posted on their website that the abandoned laptop Hunter left behind in April 2019 featured a trove of information that could be used against Biden's eldest son — and now, perhaps Biden himself.

Details found stored on Hunter's laptop have been sent to all 535 members of the House and the Senate, per the report on Monday.

One email sent in 2016 has raised questions as it allegedly shows the then-VP's senior advisor sent a schedule for his call with then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, CCing Hunter in the message.