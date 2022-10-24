REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes
President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.
While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.
“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded when asked about gun control by Natalie Barden, a gun control advocate whose brother, Daniel Barden, was killed in 2012 during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
“I haven't shot them in a long time but I have two shotguns,” the president continued. “My deceased son had a shotgun for target practice. The fact of the matter is that they're locked in a case. So nobody should be able to access them.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s comments about responsible gun ownership and gun control come as his 52-year-old son, Hunter, is under investigation for gun crimes.
Earlier this month, a report published by The Washington Post suggested federal investigators are in possession of enough evidence to charge the first son for illegally purchasing a handgun in 2018 when he allegedly lied about his substance abuse problems while filling out a federal gun form.
RadarOnline.com was the first to obtain exclusive photos of Hunter in possession of the illegal firearm.
In the photos, which were taken on October 17, 2018, a seemingly drugged up Hunter is seen toying with the firearm while cavorting around a hotel room with a prostitute.
Hallie Biden, Hunter's sister-in-law-turned-lover, ultimately discarded the firearm in question into a garbage can across the street from a Delaware high school. Hallie’s move triggered an investigation by the Secret Service, FBI, and Delaware State Police.
No arrests or charges against Hunter or Hallie ever came from that 2018 investigation.
Delaware United States Attorney David Weiss – who is leading the current federal investigation against Hunter – will determine whether to charge the first son over the new evidence allegedly implicating President Biden’s son in the illegal purchase of a firearm.