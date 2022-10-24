'Appalling': Boy George SLAMS Kim Kardashian For Staying Silent During Kanye West's Controversial Comments
Boy George took to social media over the weekend to slam Kim Kardashian and her refusal to speak out against Kanye West’s “terrifying” anti-Semitic comments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising video was posted to Instagram on Sunday, and Boy George also called out other artists who remained silent despite the damage the 45-year-old Donda rapper has caused.
“I’m kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoke against what he’s saying,” the 61-year-old English singer said.
He continued, “I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f------ comments, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be.”
“As a gay man I have experienced years of prejudice, you know, so the idea of doing that to someone else based on their race or their colour or their sexuality or their gender is just f------ appalling to me, and it should be appalling to you,” Boy George concluded.
Boy George’s video was posted just days after Kanye appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and doubled down on his recent threat to go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people.”
“No, absolutely not,” Kanye told Morgan when the host asked the rapper whether he regretted his startling comments.
“Yes, that’s why I said it,” the rapper continued after Morgan asked whether he knew the comments were racist. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”
Surprisingly, Kanye later apologized for some of his anti-Semitic comments, saying he was sorry for the “hurt” and “confusion” he caused for those who had “nothing to do” with the alleged “trauma” he endured.
“I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the DEFCON…the confusion that I caused,” Ye admitted. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.”
“Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye first came under fire earlier this month when he wore White Lives Matter shirts to his Paris fashion show. Then, shortly after, the rapper shared a series of insensitive and anti-Semitic comments to social media.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," the embattled rapper wrote.
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also," Ye continued. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
Following his comments, Kanye has been condemned by a number of celebrities, financial institutions and businesses who have cut ties with the rapper.