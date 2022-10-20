Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' Unlocks More Alleged Evidence Of Drug 'Crimes' As Data Is Sent To Congress

The group allegedly uncovered a total of 459 documented violations of state and federal laws on the laptop, broken down into 140 alleged business-related crimes, 191 sex-related offenses and 128 drug-related crimes, according to The Sun.

The findings come ahead of midterm elections on November 8, and Ziegler told the publication their No. 1 goal was to "ensure that Republicans don't waste time" if they do take the House. "The investigation has been done," the former Trump aide said.

"Right now people still don't know the entirety of what's on the laptop in terms of crimes, which is what my non-profit cares about. This report finally answers that question," he added. "People have gone to prison for decades based on Joe [Biden]'s own policies for doing exactly what Hunter did. Meanwhile Hunter is living at a beachside estate in Malibu."