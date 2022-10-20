Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' Unlocks More Alleged Evidence Of Drug 'Crimes' As Data Is Sent To Congress
Explosive new information found stored on Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" was sent to members of congress as the embattled first son tries to keep a low profile, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Garrett Ziegler reportedly found a treasure trove of damning data via his organization, Marco Polo.
The group allegedly uncovered a total of 459 documented violations of state and federal laws on the laptop, broken down into 140 alleged business-related crimes, 191 sex-related offenses and 128 drug-related crimes, according to The Sun.
The findings come ahead of midterm elections on November 8, and Ziegler told the publication their No. 1 goal was to "ensure that Republicans don't waste time" if they do take the House. "The investigation has been done," the former Trump aide said.
"Right now people still don't know the entirety of what's on the laptop in terms of crimes, which is what my non-profit cares about. This report finally answers that question," he added. "People have gone to prison for decades based on Joe [Biden]'s own policies for doing exactly what Hunter did. Meanwhile Hunter is living at a beachside estate in Malibu."
Hunter previously abandoned his laptop at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, back in April 2019.
It seems his past behavior may come back to haunt him.
Delaware United States Attorney David Weiss, who is leading the federal investigation against Hunter, is reportedly in possession of enough evidence to indict the first son on tax and gun charges.
RadarOnline.com was the first to exclusively obtain the photos showing Hunter toying with the illegally-obtained handgun on October 17, 2018.
During a recent interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, President Biden broke his silence on the matter and said he is "confident" in his son and is proud of him for being on the "straight and narrow."
A lawyer for Hunter also issued a statement on the scandal-plagued first son's behalf.
"As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense," he said. "That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job."