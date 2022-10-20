Twins Escape Home Where They Were Forced To Drink Their Urine, Live Among Feces: Report
Texas twins who suffered severe abuse escaped their home and found refuge with a neighbor, Radar has learned.
The twins, a boy and girl who are 16, were both barefoot and shivering when a woman in a nearby subdivision took them in. The boy was shirtless.
"They were so skinny and so frail. They just looked like they had been through a lot," the woman reportedly said. "They told me that their mom kept them locked in the laundry room, naked, zip tied from the ankles and handcuffed from the wrist."
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, their mother, and Jova Terrell, 27, the mother's boyfriend, were arrested and charged with injury to a child. The twins told police they weren't allowed to use the toilet and were forced drink their own urine while living with feces all over in the laundry room.
Police say both teens were malnourished, and the boy had a fractured bone that had healed. Both had bruises, cuts and scars everywhere and were very thin with bones sticking out.
"They would only feed them a sandwich, only if they were quiet the whole day, if they made any type of noise they wouldn’t be fed," the woman said. "How a mother could do this to her kids and... I feel like my tears are out of frustration anger and sadness."
Hours after the teens made the escape from the Cypress, Texas home, which was caught on video, the two adults were arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The couple had five other children, though only one was with them when they were arrested.
The other four kids were located safely in Louisiana. All seven of the children were placed in Child Protective Service custody, according to police.
The twins told police that their 12-year-old twin brothers were abused as well, though not as severely as they were.
Citing court documents from 10 years prior, KHOU reported that Duncan had been arrested and charged with child abuse previously. His then-5-year-old child was taken from school to a hospital to be treated for burns to his feet genitals and other body parts. Doctors said the burns appeared t be from hot water.