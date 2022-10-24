'I Don't Recognize Her': Lisa Rinna's Ex-'RHOBH' Costar Kathryn Edwards Slams Bravolebrity For Becoming 'Delusional Character' In Wake Of Mother's Death

"I think the thing that I am just kind of shaking my head over is that at this stage of the game, I really, truly do not recognize in any way, shape, or form Lisa Rinna as I knew her before," Edwards said on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. "She's gone."

Edwards said it was a sad situation because she has always thought very highly of Rinna.

"And I can't say that now," the Wisconsin native continued. "And I don't know if it's all about making a great show and she's just laughing her way to the bank and it's worth it for her."

"She doesn't look like herself. She doesn't sound like herself. She doesn't act like herself. This is crazy."