'I Don't Recognize Her': Lisa Rinna's Ex-'RHOBH' Costar Kathryn Edwards Slams Bravolebrity For Becoming 'Delusional Character' In Wake Of Mother's Death
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathryn Edwards didn't mince words while talking about her ex-costar Lisa Rinna during a candid interview.
Edwards spoke out after part two of the RHOBH reunion that aired last Wednesday night.
During the special, fans watched as Rinna detailed the emotional and physical toll of losing her mother Lois Rinna in November 2021.
The outspoken Bravolebrity apologized and explained how losing her beloved mom impacted the way she acted throughout the season. However, Edwards was not having it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I think the thing that I am just kind of shaking my head over is that at this stage of the game, I really, truly do not recognize in any way, shape, or form Lisa Rinna as I knew her before," Edwards said on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. "She's gone."
Edwards said it was a sad situation because she has always thought very highly of Rinna.
"And I can't say that now," the Wisconsin native continued. "And I don't know if it's all about making a great show and she's just laughing her way to the bank and it's worth it for her."
"She doesn't look like herself. She doesn't sound like herself. She doesn't act like herself. This is crazy."
Describing Rinna as a sweet girl from Medford, Oregon, Edwards said her former costar has taken a drastic turn while questioning if Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, has any concerns.
Some of Rinna's controversial comments were also brought up, particularly how she would "get cancer" if she didn't expose Kathy Hilton's "vile" comments on the show's finale.
"She has zero filter now," said the season 6 alum.
Edwards also revealed she has her doubts about the cause of Rinna's change as well, instead placing blame on the reality series and the nature of the TV game.
"It's like she is priding herself on being hated," Edwards continued, speculating that it bothers Rinna deep down to feel like this following her dramatic appearance at BravoCon 2022.
While chatting with host David Yontef, Edwards also theorized Rinna won't be going anywhere because she is ratings gold.
RadarOnline.com learned in September that Rinna is re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and asking for some big money: $2 million to be exact.
"At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too," sources told RadarOnline.com.