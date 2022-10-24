Lisa Rinna Flashes Smirk On Coffee Run After Kathy Hilton Threatens Not To Return To 'RHOBH' Franchise If Producers Don't Boot 'Bully' Co-Star

The actress-turned-reality-tv villain, 59, flashed a smirk while grabbing coffee at Starbucks over the weekend. Rinna kept it casual for her caffeine run, wearing a pair of black leggings, a matching tank top, and a long tie-dye cardigan.

Accessorizing with a Prada cross-body bag, sunglasses, brown slippers, and a bandana that covered her famous hair, the RHOBH star showed that she really doesn't care what haters think with her mismatched outfit.