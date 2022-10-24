Lisa Rinna Flashes Smirk On Coffee Run After Kathy Hilton Threatens Not To Return To 'RHOBH' Franchise If Producers Don't Boot 'Bully' Co-Star
Notorious pot stirrer Lisa Rinna proved she's unbothered by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton threatening not to return to the franchise if they don't shake up the cast — urging producers to boot "bullies" Rinna and her loyal sidekick, Erika Jayne, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actress-turned-reality-tv villain, 59, flashed a smirk while grabbing coffee at Starbucks over the weekend. Rinna kept it casual for her caffeine run, wearing a pair of black leggings, a matching tank top, and a long tie-dye cardigan.
Accessorizing with a Prada cross-body bag, sunglasses, brown slippers, and a bandana that covered her famous hair, the RHOBH star showed that she really doesn't care what haters think with her mismatched outfit.
In the photos, Rinna held her head high while exiting the Los Angeles Starbucks chain on Sunday. She flashed a smirk at the nearby paparazzi days after Kathy labeled her and Erika "bullies" and threatened not to come back to the franchise, marking the first time anyone has seen Rinna since her co-star's explosive ultimatum.
"Those two are desperate for a storyline, and they'll throw anybody under the bus," the hotel heiress, 63, told photographers on Wednesday.
"I had said that I would only be willing to come back [for season 13] if the cast [changed]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not. Because I feel they are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls," Kathy continued.
Rinna's ongoing feud with Kathy stems from Lisa claiming Hilton had a full-on meltdown during the cast's trip to Aspen, Colorado. According to Rinna, Kathy was hurling threats against her castmates, including her own sister Kyle Richards, and she got so intense that Lisa was forced to lock herself in her bedroom.
Rinna later called Kathy the "devil" and claimed she had PTSD over the incident.
In February, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kathy got into a shouting match with a "rude" employee at a bar in Aspen after she asked if the DJ could play Jackson's 1982 hit. The staffer told the philanthropist-turned-housewife to "go back to L.A.," which sent Kathy over the edge.
Teddi Mellencamp later confirmed our story.
While Kathy admitted to being upset, she alleged Rinna blew the incident out of proportion. Kathy made it clear last week — she won't return to RHOBH unless Bravo gets rid of Rinna and Erika.
RadarOnline.com is told Bravo has yet to make a decision about the next season, with insiders claiming it's "too early" considering the third installment of the RHOBH reunion doesn't air until Wednesday.