'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna & Publicist 'Mutually' Severed Ties Weeks Before She Was Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna and her longtime publicist severed ties weeks before the controversial Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was booed at BravoCon over the weekend. RadarOnline.com can confirm that the Melrose Place actress-turned-reality television personality and her rep ended their working relationship before October 3, more than one week before the drama at the Javits Center in New York City took place.
We're told the decision was "mutual" and had nothing to do with the backlash Rinna received at BravoCon. Rumors began swirling that Rinna's rep dropped her after she was almost booed off the stage by angry Bravo fans on Friday; however, RadarOnline.com can report that's not true.
They stopped working together well before Rinna flipped off the crowd in response to their reaction.
During the Thrills In Beverly Hills panel, an estimated 10,000 Bravo fans loudly booed her, resulting in Rinna being Rinna. She shrugged off the negativity and gave it right back to the crowd.
While the RHOBH pot stirrer put on a brave face during the panel, she later admitted that she and her co-stars could use a break following a tough season.
"This season was f------ rough," Rinna told RealiTea With Derek Z host Derek Zagami during the three-day event.
"This season was brutal. It was horrible," she added. "We need a break. We need time! We need time to let it settle. I hope we can move forward."
Fans are over Rinna, with many calling for her firing after she called fellow RHOBH star Kathy Hilton the "devil." She claimed Kathy had a full-on meltdown during their girls' trip to Aspen, where Hilton was hurling threats against her castmates, including her own sister Kyle Richards.
Rinna alleged the incident was so terrifying, she was forced to lock herself in a bedroom, later claiming she had PTSD from the ordeal.
In February, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kathy got into a shouting match with a "rude" employee at a bar in Aspen after she asked if the DJ could play Jackson's 1982 hit. The staffer told the philanthropist-turned-housewife to "go back to L.A.," which sent Kathy over the edge.
Teddi Mellencamp later confirmed our story.
While Kathy admitted to being upset, she alleged Rinna blew the incident out of proportion. Kathy made it clear this week — she won't return to RHOBH unless Bravo shakes up the cast and gets rid of Rinna and her loyal sidekick Erika Jayne.
RadarOnline.com is told Bravo has yet to make a decision about the next season, with insiders claiming it's "too early" considering the third installment of the RHOBH reunion doesn't air until Wednesday.