Singer Miguel Hires Amber Heard's High-Profile Divorce Attorney Weeks After Wife Files To End Marriage

miguel divorce attorney samantha spector amber heard
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 21 2022, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Miguel isn't taking any chances in his ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, Nazanin Mandi. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the Sure Thing singer added one of Hollywood's biggest divorce attorneys to his team.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miguel enlisted the help of pitbull lawyer Samantha Spector to fight his high school sweetheart in their divorce battle. He informed the Los Angeles court of his decision on October 14, just weeks after Nazanin filed to end their nearly three-year marriage citing "irreconcilable differences."

If Spector's name sounds familiar, there's a good reason. She's repped some of the biggest names in showbiz in their high-profile divorces. Spector was Amber Heard's attorney in her divorce from Johnny Depp. She also represented Dr. Dre's ex-wife, Nicole Young, in their mega-battle.

Spector even worked with Kanye West at one point during his ongoing battle with Kim Kardashian.

According to reports, Miguel and Nazanin have a prenup in place. The duo married in November 2018, but their newlywed bliss was short-lived.

The singer and Nazanin announced they were ending their relationship in September 2021. "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well," his rep confirmed at the time.

Just like their honeymoon bubble, Miguel and Nazanin's breakup didn't last long. Months after revealing their split, Miguel revealed they were back together.

Posting several shots with his wife in February, the singer captioned the loved-up photos by writing, "Love heals. Proud of us."

RadarOnline.com told you first — Miguel and Nazanin bought a brand-new home shortly after announcing their reconciliation. Earlier this year, the singer offloaded his Los Angeles mansion for $2.1 million.

Records showed that Miguel was listed as the sole owner on the deed for the old home.

The exes have no children so custody won't be an issue. Depending on the prenup, Miguel's divorce could be smooth sailing; however, with Spector on his side, the singer most likely is ready to fight.

