Blac Chyna Fires Off Legal Letter To IG Model Who Claims She Held ‘Hostage’ By Reality Star
Blac Chyna and her lawyer are going after the Instagram influencer who claimed she was held “hostage” by the reality star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Instagram model Ava Louise posted a shocking video where she made wild accusations against Chyna.
In the video, Louise recalled her most traumatic moment claiming, “Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me.”
Louise said Chyna reached out to her to collaborate for OnlyFans content. She said that after talking for a bit on DM, she agreed to go over to Chyna’s home around 4 A.M.
The model said she was forced to sign an NDA upon arriving at Chyna’s home. She said the reality star then held her hostage for 6 hours while she “drank an entire bottle of Casamigos.”
She claimed Chyna forced her to remove her makeup and stayed by her side the entire night.
“She kept telling me that I had to stay until 10 a.m. because that’s when [her daughter] was going to be out of the home and she was going to go crazy on me at 10 a.m. She kept saying things like that,” Louise claimed.
Louise said Chyna also called a woman involved in the escorting business who said Louise would make “good product.”
Louise said while Chyna was on the phone she eventually escaped by running out of the home.
However, Chyna and her lawyers are calling BS on the entire situation. In the legal letter, Chyna’s lawyer referenced the “false and defamatory’ TikTok video where he said she made “false, extreme and outrageous statements” about his client.
“Demand is hereby made that you immediately cease and desist from publishing all false and defamatory statements” about Chyna, the letter read.
Further, the lawyer said he was aware that “this is not an isolated incident, but rather a pattern of menacing and outrageous conduct by you in order to increase your social media platform.”
He pointed to another video where she admitted to intentionally making up and pushing a false rumor about a sexual relationship between Kanye West and Jeffree Star.
The letter said “[Chyna] will not stand by idly and allow you to defame her in order to increase your social media platform.”
“This is an extremely serious matter, and you are now on notice that you must immediately retract all these false statements and never again knowingly publicize any other false or dispersing statements” about Chyna.