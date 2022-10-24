Blac Chyna Fires Off Legal Letter To IG Model Who Claims She Held ‘Hostage’ By Reality Star

In the video, Louise recalled her most traumatic moment claiming, “Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me.”

Louise said Chyna reached out to her to collaborate for OnlyFans content. She said that after talking for a bit on DM, she agreed to go over to Chyna’s home around 4 A.M.

The model said she was forced to sign an NDA upon arriving at Chyna’s home. She said the reality star then held her hostage for 6 hours while she “drank an entire bottle of Casamigos.”