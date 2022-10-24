'Wild & Disgusting': Director Of Russian News Network SUSPENDED After Threatening To Drown, Burn Ukrainian Children Alive

The initial comments came last week as Krasovsky interviewed Sergei Lukyanenko, a Russian science fiction author who also reportedly holds radical and anti-Ukrainian views, according to Daily Mail.

“They should have been drowned in the river, right there where the duckling swims,” Krasovsky said after the Russian author recounted a story from when he visited Ukraine in the 1980s.

“Just drown those children, drown them in the Tysyna,” the now suspended Russia Today director continued. “You throw them in the river with a strong undercurrent.”