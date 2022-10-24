'Wild & Disgusting': Director Of Russian News Network SUSPENDED After Threatening To Drown, Burn Ukrainian Children Alive
The director of a Russian news network was suspended this weekend after he suggested Ukrainian children should be drowned and other Ukrainian citizens burned alive, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anton Krasovsky, the 47-year-old director of Russia Today, was suspended on Sunday after he called for genocide against the Ukrainian people.
The initial comments came last week as Krasovsky interviewed Sergei Lukyanenko, a Russian science fiction author who also reportedly holds radical and anti-Ukrainian views, according to Daily Mail.
“They should have been drowned in the river, right there where the duckling swims,” Krasovsky said after the Russian author recounted a story from when he visited Ukraine in the 1980s.
“Just drown those children, drown them in the Tysyna,” the now suspended Russia Today director continued. “You throw them in the river with a strong undercurrent.”
Even more shocking were Krasovsky’s remarks later in the interview where he claimed Ukraine is “not supposed to exist at all,” laughed about Russian troops reportedly raping Ukrainian women as they invade farther into the war-torn country, and suggested burning Ukrainian citizens alive.
Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, Russia Today’s editor-in-chief, condemned Krasovsky upon his suspension and called his remarks “wild and disgusting.”
“Perhaps Anton will explain what kind of temporary insanity it was caused and how it broke from his tongue,” she said in a statement. “It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned.”
“For now, I'm stopping our collaboration, as neither I nor the rest of the RT team can afford to even think that any of us are capable of sharing such a game. I'm confused what to say,” Simonyan continued.
“For the children of Ukraine, as well as for the children of Donbass, and for all other children, I wish that all this ends as soon as possible, and that they can live and study in peace again – in the language they consider native.”
Dmytro Kuleba, who currently serves as Ukraine’s foreign minister, also condemned both Krasovsky and the Russian news network over the suspended director’s remarks.
“Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter after the broadcast aired. “This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries.”
“Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech,” he added. “Ban RT worldwide!”