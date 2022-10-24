Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67 After Suffering 'Medical Emergency' Moments Before Car Accident

Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It's reported the former Will & Grace star apparently suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. while driving in Hollywood on Monday.

Los Angeles Police said the accident happened some time around 9:30 AM.

New details are continuing to emerge about his final moments.