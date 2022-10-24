Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67 After Suffering 'Medical Emergency' Moments Before Car Accident
Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's reported the former Will & Grace star apparently suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. while driving in Hollywood on Monday.
Los Angeles Police said the accident happened some time around 9:30 AM.
New details are continuing to emerge about his final moments.
Since hearing the devastating news, fans and those who knew Leslie personally have already begun sharing their condolences and favorite memories in the wake of his sudden death on October 24.
"I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film," tweeted Star Trek icon George Takei. "We are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."
Jordan was widely known for portraying Beverley Leslie on the hit sitcom and for his roles on American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.
The performer not only captivated audiences on the small screen with more than 130 credits to his name, but also on social media, racking up a massive following during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan's final Instagram post was on Sunday, in which he sang hymns with musical artist and songwriter Danny Myrick.
He said on TMZ Live that his secret to success was being himself: "a silly, funny, goofy, happy-go-lucky senior citizen."
The Chattanooga, Tennessee-born star spoke out about his upbringing in an interview published last year, detailing how he came out to his mother, Peggy Ann, about his sexuality when he was 12.
"Her only reference would've been, you know, like Liberace, who never even came out. She didn't pull her Bible out, which I thought she would. She said, 'I'm just really afraid that if you choose this path, you'll be ridiculed,'" he told PEOPLE at the time.
"She suggested, 'just live your life quietly.' I didn't follow her advice on that one."
Jordan's shocking death is being mourned by his representative as well, who raved over the performer as an individual full of "love and light."
"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency said in a statement.
"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."