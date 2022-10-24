13 More Victims Come Forward After Janitor With Incurable STD URINATES In Office's Water Supply
13 more victims have come forward after it was revealed a janitor with an incurable STD was peeing and rinsing his genitals in the water supply of a Texas office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 50-year-old Lucio Diaz was arrested in September after he was caught on video urinating into one victim’s personal water bottle.
The victim, who has not been named, further revealed she became infected with an incurable STD as a result of the incident.
“I was very, very scared and thought: 'What if he has a disease?” the unidentified victim explained during an interview with ABC 13 after Diaz was arrested.
“I learned I acquired an STD for which he also tested positive for,” she continued. “He gave me an STD I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I will have to be careful.”
Diaz was ultimately arrested for the incident and charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 50-year-old suspect is reportedly still behind bars and is being held on a $75,000 bond as he awaits his trial.
When confronted by Houston police regarding the incident, Diaz reportedly confessed to the crime. He also reportedly told police he urinated in victims’ water bottles and the office’s water dispenser with “malicious intent” because he suffers from a “sickness.”
“This individual is a sick man,” Diaz’s initial victim said. “I want this to go to trial. I want him to be exposed for who he is, and I want him to pay for what he's done to me and then be deported.”
Even more shocking is the fact that 13 more victims have now come forward claiming they also consumed the contaminated water and are therefore vulnerable to Diaz's STD.
The building’s owner where Diaz was employed, Altera Fund Advisors, has since been sued by the victims for failing in their responsibility and “duty to protect their tenants” – although Altera Fund Advisors maintain they “immediately cooperated with the police department” over the matter.
“Our management company immediately cooperated with the police department in this matter as soon as we were made aware of this potential issue by our tenant,” Terry Quinn, the CEO of Altera Fund Advisors, said in a statement.
“They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested,” Quinn added. “He was arrested when he returned to the building.”
Diaz has reportedly since confessed to also urinating in the water supply at a previous job, and he admitted he did not know he had an STD until his victim tested positive for the undisclosed disease.
The other 13 victims are reportedly in the process of being tested for the STD, although none have yet revealed whether their tests also came back positive.