January 6. Rioter Says They Are Responsible For National Anthem Moment At Trump Rally
One of the individuals charged for their role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol claimed they helped coordinate the National Anthem being sung at the ex-Prez Donald Trump’s recent rally, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Trump held a rally in Robstown, Texas at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.
At the event, Trump was speaking to the crowd about the January 6 committee and its investigation.
As he talked about the situation, the crowd started singing the National Anthem. Trump nodded his head to approve the crowd’s move and stopped talking until the song was finished.
Trump told the audience, “Wow that’s so beautiful. You know when this whole big group stood up, I said, ‘Oh we have protesters.’ And you know what? They are protesting. They are protesting what’s taking place in our country, and it’s so bad, and so wrong.”
After the rally, Treniss Evans, who was arrested in March for his role in the January 6 riots spoke to Real America’s Voice.
Evans, who has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges, told the host that he had led the effort to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the event.
He said he wanted to sing the song in solidarity with the other January 6 rioters who were charged or are serving time.
Evans said, “We had been pushing. I came up with this idea on Wednesday. I started pushing late in the game here, asking, starting with social media pushes, we reached into the President’s camp everywhere we could.”
He added, “I’m a J6 defendant myself, so, reached into the camp every way we could, asking look, just sing in solitarily for these guys.
Evans is the Trump supporter who was accused of drinking shots of whiskey inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the attack on the Capitol.
According to reports, Evan was turned into the FBI by a family friend who said the defendant had traveled to Washington D.C. in an effort to stop Joe Biden from being declared President.
Evans reportedly spent 20 minutes inside the Capitol. His criminal case is still active in federal court.