Texas Mother Infected With Incurable STD After Janitor At Doctor's Office Peed In Her Water Bottle
A Texas mother of two contracted an incurable STD after the janitor at her doctor’s office peed in her water bottle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman, who has not been identified for her own privacy, reportedly discovered the janitor was “rinsing” his genitals in her water bottle when she installed a spy camera in the doctor’s office.
Lucio Diaz, the 50-year-old janitor accused of the vile deed, was subsequently arrested and charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Daily Mail.
“This individual is a sick man,” the unnamed victim said. “I want this to go to trial. I want him to be exposed for who he is, and I want him to pay for what he's done to me and then be deported.”
The woman reportedly became suspicious in August after the office water dispenser looked “tainted” and was producing a “foul scent.”
She then began bringing in a water bottle as a result of the tainted water dispenser, but her own water quickly started smelling “equally as gross.”
After installing the spy cameras in late September and having a urinalysis done of the office’s water supply, it was revealed that Diaz was “rinsing” his genitals and urinating in the office staff’s water.
“I was very, very scared and thought: 'What if he has a disease?” she explained after her worst suspicions were confirmed.
“I learned I acquired an STD for which he also tested positive for,” she explained further. “He gave me an STD I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I will have to be careful.”
Kim Spurlock, the victim’s lawyer, also filed a lawsuit against the office building, arguing, “They have a duty to protect their tenants, and they wholly failed in those responsibilities.”
“Our management company immediately cooperated with the police department in this matter as soon as we were made aware of this potential issue by our tenant,” the building’s owner responded. “They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building.”
11 other victims have since come forward alleging they also ingested the tainted water, and they are now also undergoing STD testing.
Diaz also reportedly confessed to the crime, telling police he peed in the water dispenser and water bottle with "malicious intent" because he suffers from a "sickness."