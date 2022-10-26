Audio Clip Of Missing Georgia Boy Quinton Simon Reveals Grandmother Believed Baby Drowned In ‘Accident’

A new audio clip from a recorded phone call between missing Georgia boy Quinton Simon’s maternal grandmother and father revealed a suspicion the grandmother had that Quinton died in a drowning accident at home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Billie Jo Howell is the mother of Leilani Simon, who is the mom and main suspect in the ongoing investigation into her 18-month-old son’s disappearance.

An audio clip from a recorded phone call between Howell and her grandson’s biological father, Henry "Bubba" Moss, revealed that Howell believed her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin, were involved in the child’s death due to being high on drugs.