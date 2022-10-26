Ben Affleck Conceals Left Hand On Morning Stroll Without J Lo As Rumors Of Marriage Problems Continue To Mount

Ben Affleck isn't doing himself any favors as rumors continue to swirl that his short marriage to Jennifer Lopez is far from perfect. The Tender Bar actor, 50, stepped out by himself in Los Angeles on Wednesday, keeping his left hand concealed as the paparazzi snapped away.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck looked tense and sad as he strategically stuffed his hand in his pocket, keeping everyone guessing as to whether he's wearing his silver wedding band on a daily basis.