Ben Affleck Conceals Left Hand On Morning Stroll Without J Lo As Rumors Of Marriage Problems Continue To Mount
Ben Affleck isn't doing himself any favors as rumors continue to swirl that his short marriage to Jennifer Lopez is far from perfect. The Tender Bar actor, 50, stepped out by himself in Los Angeles on Wednesday, keeping his left hand concealed as the paparazzi snapped away.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck looked tense and sad as he strategically stuffed his hand in his pocket, keeping everyone guessing as to whether he's wearing his silver wedding band on a daily basis.
J Lo's husband was spotted taking his morning walk while sipping on his iced coffee around his ritzy neighborhood. Holding the cold beverage in his right hand, Affleck shivered while trying to keep warm from the chilly AM weather.
Bundling up in a denim-colored puffer jacket with a gray zip-up underneath, the Argo director failed to remove his opposite hand from inside his jean pocket but clung to his iced drink with purpose.
Wearing sunglasses and rocking his manicured beard, Affleck quickly noticed the nearby shutterbugs and continued on with his solo stroll. As for his wife of three months, she was nowhere in sight.
Hollywood's leading man appeared to have a lot on his mind as he aimlessly walked the city streets.
Affleck's early mid-week saunter comes on the heels of rumors Affleck is "not happy" in their short-lived marriage, with sources claiming the pair have been fighting nonstop since exchanging vows. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, one issue they can't agree on is the actor's smoking habit.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," a source close to the couple explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
Another point of contention is keeping how messy Affleck is at home. "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," the well-placed insider revealed, claiming she even had Affleck's prized motorbike collection cleared out without telling him.
Affleck and J Lo are also struggling to juggle the demands of their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families. He co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while she shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with her third husband, Marc Anthony.
"They're back to the grind of work and parenting," the pal said. "Reality has set in."