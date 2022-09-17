A Good Sense Of Humor! King Charles III Laughs When Onlooker Hands Him Pen After Meltdown

As Radar previously reported, Charles went viral when he was caught on video appearing visibly frustrated at a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle. The Royal was already seemingly annoyed when he realized he had signed the wrong date — mistakenly penning September 12 instead of September 13 — only to be met with a pool of ink while attempting to sign his name.

"Oh god, I hate this!" he exclaimed. "I can't bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time."

The Belfast Telegraph later commented on the amusing incident, sharing that Charles is known for "carrying his own fountain pen to events," joking that "this may be a custom he will want to continue."