Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
The nonstop drama is starting to put a strain on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance after her ex-nanny came forward with explosive claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed source claimed about their relationship. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."
Trouble first picked up after reports of animosity on the set of their movie, Don't Worry Darling, which she directed. There were rumbles of on-set screaming matches and a feud between Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh, which the crew later denied as "completely false."
As the real-life romance between Wilde and Styles heats up, so has tension involving her famous ex, Jason Sudeikis. The Ted Lasso star sent shockwaves when he served her with custody papers during CinemaCon back in April, a move she slammed in a scathing court filing.
"His actions were clearly meant to threaten me," she told the court.
Sudeikis, for his part, later said he had no idea she would be served at that time, noting that he didn't want to tarnish her special moment.
Sudeikis and Wilde started dating in 2011 and went on to have two children, son Otis and daughter Daisy, before calling it quits in late 2020.
She moved on with the Watermelon Sugar crooner soon after, but they've made an effort to keep their connection away from the public eye.
More recently, however, the former couple's ex-nanny gave a shocking interview about their final months together.
The nanny claimed Wilde was stringing Sudeikis along post-split, also alleging they once had an explosive argument after he caught her making Styles a salad with her special dressing.
The nanny even said Olivia gave her dog, Gordon, away within weeks of meeting Styles, allegedly to free up more time to spend with the singer.
In response to the bombshell allegations, Sudeikis and Wilde released a joint statement.
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," it read. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."
They concluded, "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."
Although the exes joined forces to shut down the nanny's claims, an insider said the drama is still taking a toll on Styles.
"Harry is a chill guy who hates negativity, and no amount of his calm advice seems to make a difference," a source said. "He's tired of all this drama. Something's gotta give."