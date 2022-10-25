Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims

“Olivia told Jason a couple of weeks after Harry started [on set] that Flo was f----- Harry and she had a boyfriend but was f------ Harry,” the former child caretaker stated during her interview with the Daily Mail.

Pugh and Wilde were at the center of rumors that a feud had taken place between the two women while on the Don't Worry Darling set with allegations of screaming matches between the actress and director, as well as Wilde axing Pugh’s scenes from the film’s final cut, taking place.

The bombshell accusations from the couple’s former employee might shed light on why the British actress was M.I.A from press interviews for the movie. While Pugh attended the red carpet event for Don’t Worry Darling, she was noticeably absent from a panel interview event for the film and declined comments regarding the movie.

The ex-nanny then shared more details on the budding relationship she claimed she witnessed between her former boss and the Harry’s House singer.