Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-staffer claimed that the Don’t Worry Darling director was irked that her leading stars were allegedly more than friends as Pugh had a boyfriend of her own.
“Olivia told Jason a couple of weeks after Harry started [on set] that Flo was f----- Harry and she had a boyfriend but was f------ Harry,” the former child caretaker stated during her interview with the Daily Mail.
Pugh and Wilde were at the center of rumors that a feud had taken place between the two women while on the Don't Worry Darling set with allegations of screaming matches between the actress and director, as well as Wilde axing Pugh’s scenes from the film’s final cut, taking place.
The bombshell accusations from the couple’s former employee might shed light on why the British actress was M.I.A from press interviews for the movie. While Pugh attended the red carpet event for Don’t Worry Darling, she was noticeably absent from a panel interview event for the film and declined comments regarding the movie.
The ex-nanny then shared more details on the budding relationship she claimed she witnessed between her former boss and the Harry’s House singer.
“Then Olivia started seeing Harry herself. It was all very quick. A lot of people don't know that,” the ex-nanny said of the early stages of Wilde and Styles' romance.
“The first time I noticed anything was when I took her daughter out to be in the movie,” the former employee recalled.
“Olivia was acting giddy and she was putting her face in her hands and saying she couldn't believe he was so young,” the nanny said of watching Wilde interact on set back with her now-boyfriend.
Wilde and Sudeikis called it quits at the end of 2020 after 9 years together.
“I didn't know who Harry Styles was at the time, and I thought 'wow, I've never seen her like that,'” the ex-nanny added.
The same former employee told a heartbreaking tale of a distraught Sudeikis discovering his then-partner and the British pop star-turned-actor were romantically involved after finding saucy messages between the two on an Apple Watch that Wilde left at their home.
Painting a chaotic scene, the ex-nanny shared details of a desperate Sudeikis allegedly throwing himself under Wilde’s car in an attempt to stop her from leaving to see her new beau.