Kanye West Loses Melinda Gates Divorce Lawyer After Anti-Semitic Remarks, Still Hashing Out Settlement With Kim
Kanye West continues to feel the fallout from his antisemitic remarks and has lost his new divorce lawyer — famous for representing Melinda Gates — weeks before he’s set to face off with his ex, Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation reveal that famed attorney Bob Cohen has withdrawn from working with Kanye after his attacks on the Jewish community.
Bob was hired only weeks ago to help Kanye attempt to hash out a settlement with Kim in their never-ending divorce. Kanye also hired another lawyer named Nick Salick.
At the moment, sources said Nick continues to represent Kanye and the divorce is moving forward behind the scenes.
An insider told TMZ that Nick and Kim’s lawyer Laura Wasser have been trying to work out a settlement agreement that covers both custody and the division of property.
The divorce is currently scheduled for trial in December which Kim desperately wants to avoid. The reality star mogul has been pleading with her ex for over a year to settle the case.
Sources said Kanye had been demanding their kids attend his Donda Academy but Kim was objecting to the request. The issue is moot now that the school was closed down this week.
A letter was sent out to parents reading, "at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Kim pleaded with the judge to make her legally single. She wrote in a bombshell declaration, ‘I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."
She added, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."
Kim ended, “[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."
Weeks later, the judge granted Kim's request. However, the exes have yet to figure out a deal on the majority of the other issues.