Tia Mowry Serves Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict With Divorce Papers Days After He Publicly Confesses ‘I Still Love My Wife’
Tia Mowry served her estranged husband Cory Hardrict with legal papers days after he publicly confessed his love for her and their family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tia hired a process server to serve Cory with the divorce petition.
Her filing revealed the service went down on October 21 at a Studio City home.
Days before on October 18, Cory was on Instagram Live chatting with his fans and praising Tia. He said, “I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Tia filed for divorce from Cory after 14 years together. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Tia hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in the case. Wasser has represented everyone from Dr. Dre to Kim Kardashian in their bitter divorces.
In her petition, Tia did not list a date of separation. The actress did request joint physical and legal custody of their two children. Tia checked the box asking the court to terminate Cory’s right to spousal support.
Tia revealed in her petition that the couple did sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle in 2008.
After the divorce was filed, Tia posted a cryptic message reading, “Letting go can be painful. But it won't hurt as much holding on to an illusion."
Later, she posted an expanded statement reading, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”
Days later, Cory came out denying rumors he had cheated on Tia.
Despite his public statements of love, it appears Tia is moving full steam ahead with the divorce.