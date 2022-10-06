Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Denies Cheating Rumors After She Files For Divorce, Twin Tamera Speaks Out

Actor Cory Hardrict has shut down allegations that he was unfaithful to soon-to-be ex-wife Tia Mowry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Sister, Sister star filed for divorce from her estranged husband of 14 years on Monday. The two met while students at Pepperdine University and have been married since 2008.

According to the Los Angeles courthouse records, Tia cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Additionally, Tia requested joint custody of the two children they share together, Cree and Cairo.

Tia also acknowledged in the filings that a prenuptial agreement had been signed.