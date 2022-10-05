'We Are Extremely Gratified': Convicted Fraudster Anna Delvey Granted Release From ICE, Banned From Social Media Activity

Today, the Russia-born socialite scammer was granted a $10,000 bond after it was determined that she "is not a danger to the community."

Delvey will soon be subjected to "24-hour confinement at the provided residential address for the duration of her immigration proceedings."

However, insiders told Page Six that Delvey is good to go on the bond money but is "scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention."

And that's not the only stipulation she will have to honor.