'We Are Extremely Gratified': Convicted Fraudster Anna Delvey Granted Release From ICE, Banned From Social Media Activity
Convicted fraudster Anna Delvey is celebrating her newfound freedom after an immigration judge ruled that she could be released from ICE custody while she fights deportation, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Delvey — real last name Sorokin — has been in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for 17 months due to overstaying her visa.
Today, the Russia-born socialite scammer was granted a $10,000 bond after it was determined that she "is not a danger to the community."
Delvey will soon be subjected to "24-hour confinement at the provided residential address for the duration of her immigration proceedings."
However, insiders told Page Six that Delvey is good to go on the bond money but is "scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention."
And that's not the only stipulation she will have to honor.
Delvey has reportedly been banned from accessing any social media platform, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. She must avoid posting "either directly or by a third party."
"We are extremely gratified by the court's decision today to release Anna Sorokin," her lawyer Duncan Levin said. "While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction."
She first gained international attention due to posing as a "fake German heiress" to access the upper echelons of the New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.
A Manhattan jury later convicted her on one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft services.
Delvey spent nearly four years behind bars before being released on good behavior in February 2021. By the following month, however, she was in ICE custody.
As the subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna, her name has continued to garner interest.
During her time in detention, she launched a new venture: artwork and NFTs.
One piece called No Regrets was made to "address the controversy around some of my statements that were perceived as lacking remorse," a rep recently told RadarOnline.com on her behalf.
She continued, "I equally 'regret' looking back and not accepting who you are today, which apparently a lot of people don't seem to see the same way. My lack of contrition was interpreted as rebellion, while I am merely trying to learn from past mistakes and move on while hopefully making better choices."