CNN Bosses Force Jim Sciutto To Address 'Personal Situation' After Suffering 'Serious Fall' That Sparked Internal Investigation

Sciutto has not been at work to host Newsroom with Poppy Harlow since Monday. Viewers noticed his absence on Tuesday and Wednesday and a new report links the missing anchor to the injury he suffered earlier this year while he was overseas and on the way home after an assignment in Ukraine.

According to Daily Mail Sciutto's fall prompted an internal investigation, causing the network bosses to take action. Following the explosive report, it's now being reported that the CNN staple is now on "personal leave."

RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.