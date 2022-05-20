Anna Delvey Makes Surprise Video Call From ICE Custody During Art Show Exhibit, Promises Her Foundation WILL Happen

Anna Sorokin – otherwise known as Anna Delvey – made an appearance at her one-night-only art show exhibit this week, Radar has learned.

In a surprise appearance via video call while she remained in ICE custody, the subject of Netflix’s hit show Inventing Anna was able to attend her solo art exhibit titled “Allegedly” on Thursday night where she not only fielded questions from her guests and fans but also reportedly vowed to complete the creation of her infamous Anna Delvey Foundation.