'Put Things Into Perspective': Anna Delvey Spills All About Making Art In Prison As She Awaits Deportation Decision

Sorokin released the artwork as a means of reclaiming her narrative, and she explained to RadarOnline.com exactly how she would like her pieces — including one called No Regrets — to be perceived by the world.

"With this sketch I'm trying to address the controversy around some of my statements that were perceived as lacking remorse," Sorokin said. "I equally 'regret' looking back and not accepting who you are today, which apparently a lot of people don't seem to see the same way. My lack of contrition was interpreted as rebellion, while I am merely trying to learn from past mistakes and move on while hopefully making better choices."