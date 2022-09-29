'Jesus May Not Recognize You': Herschel Walker Shocks With Remarks On Trans Children

But while Gaines argued trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in certain divisions of sports, Walker took the notion a few steps further and suggested trans children will have trouble with Jesus.

“Jesus may not recognize you,” the Georgia Senate candidate told the crowd. “Because he made you a boy. He made you a girl.”

“When I get to heaven, I want the Lord to recognize me,” Walker continued. “Because I can tell you right now, they’re telling the young kids in school, you can be a boy tomorrow even if you’re a girl.”