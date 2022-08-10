Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife Says Former NFL Star 'Threatened To Kill Her' In New Senate Campaign Ad

Herschel Walker’s ex-wife recently accused the professional football player-turned-politician of threatening to kill her during their nearly 20-year-long marriage, Radar has learned.

The shocking accusation was made by Cindy DeAngelis Grossman – who was married to Walker from 1983 to 2002 – during a scathing ad slamming the former NFL running back for allegedly threatening to put a gun to Grossman’s head.