Herschel Walker's 22-Year-Old Son Christian Caught Screaming At Singer Kehlani In Starbucks Drive-Thru

Herschel Walker's son Christian got into an explosive yelling match with singer Kehlani at a Starbucks in Los Angeles, Radar has learned.

The ex-NFL star turned Republican senate candidate’s 22-year-old son started filming in the drive-thru after becoming upset with pride flags hanging in the store. He said, “These flags from hell should have been removed 13 days ago. Pride month is over. Where is my American flag? You are intolerant of how I identify as a freakin’ American.”