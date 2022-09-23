'There Is Scant Evidence': Georgia Rep. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker's Donations In Question As Some Charitable Causes Have 'No Record Of Any Gifts'

In his pledge, four organizations were mentioned including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Special Olympics, PE4Life Foundation, and the Boy Scouts of America.

All four were listed among the recipients of charitable donations from 2007 to 2017, as referenced in a bombshell new report, which claims there "is scant evidence that Mr. Walker's giving matched those promises."

The Special Olympics declined to say if Mr. Walker or his companies had ever donated due to donor privacy, while a spokesman for the Boy Scouts of America told the New York Times there was no record of any donations from Mr. Walker or his companies.