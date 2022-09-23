Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

He could, however, still be charged if new evidence emerges.

The aforementioned 17-year-old is said to be one of the two witnesses whose testimony would not convince a jury.

As for the second questionable witness, that was claimed to be Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector and friend of Gaetz who last year pleaded guilty to multiple crimes in a case that led to the investigation of the congressman.