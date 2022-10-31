Newsmax Host Greg Kelly DELETES Tweet Suggesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi STAGED 'Violent Assault' Against Husband
Newsmax host Greg Kelly was forced to delete a series of tweets suggesting Nancy Pelosi staged the recent violent assault against her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development came on Friday just hours after House Speaker Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer by an intruder who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home.
But while numerous political pundits and politicians on both sides of the aisle spoke out condemning the attack and sending their condolences to the Pelosi family, Kelly instead questioned whether the incident actually took place.
“Just ‘wondering’ if Nancy Pelosi tried to STAGE her own mini January 6th. Complete with leaving the doors and windows OPEN for ‘insurrectionists’ and this Depepe fellow,” Kelly wrote in the now deleted tweet.
“THAT or she can’t secure her home or office!” the Newsmax host added.
Even more surprising was the fact Kelly wrote another tweet expressing skepticism over reports Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery following the attack on his life.
“Wait a second,” Kelly wrote. “82-year-old Paul Pelosi they SAY was attacked by a guy with a HAMMER, yet he’s expected to make a Full Recovery? And why is NANCY requesting ‘privacy at this time’ – NO.”
“WE DEMAND ALL THE INFO AND SCOOP,” he added. “WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE PELOSI FAMILY?”
On Friday evening, hours after Paul was attacked and shortly after Kelly tweeted his surprising remarks regarding the attack, the Newsmax host doubled down on his skepticism during his primetime show Greg Kelly Reports.
“We want Paul Pelosi to get better,” Kelly said. “Definitely. And violence is never, never the answer, but we’ve got questions, and right now details are sketchy, and I do believe deliberately so.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Speaker Pelosi’s husband was attacked early Friday morning after a suspect – since identified as 42-year-old David DePape – broke into the couple’s Pacific Heights, San Francisco home.
DePape was quickly arrested following the attack, and is currently charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and numerous other felonies.
Paul was forced to undergo surgery for a skull fracture after the attack, but is expected to make a full recovery.
San Francisco police also determined the attack was intentional, and that DePape was most likely targeting House Speaker Pelosi. She was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the incident.