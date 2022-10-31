Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Put Beverly Hills Mansion On The Market Following Rumors Of Relationship Issues
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are selling their family's first home, fueling rumors there's trouble in paradise following cheating allegations. The Kardashians star, 25, and the rapper, 31, have listed their Beverly Hills mansion, hoping to offload the first real estate property they bought together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kylie and Travis are expecting to make a boatload of cash from the sale too. The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is on the market for $21.9 million. The parents of two bought the 2,300-square-foot mansion four years ago for $13.45 million.
The profit could help Travis with the Astroworld lawsuits OR benefit the duo as they possibly go their separate ways.
Earlier this month, the Highest In The Room rapper's rumored ex-fling Rojean Kar claimed she had a secret relationship with Travis. She also claimed she saw him on Valentine's Day.
Kylie's boyfriend was quick to shut down the speculation, prompting Kar to threaten to drop photos and videos of them together.
"You cheat on that b---- every single f------ night. The whole f------ city sees it," Kar said on TikTok. She later backtracked on the cheating accusations, alleging she “never said” she was “currently with or have recently been with” him.
However, sources revealed that Kylie and Travis have been struggling with their relationship since welcoming their son earlier this year, with the reality star growing "sick" of his commitment issues.
"Kylie is laser-focused on building her empire, and Travis spends 70 percent of the day in the recording studio," an insider shared. "Kylie and Travis' schedules clash, so they meet up less than once a week. They're living separate lives."
According to the pal, the makeup mogul doesn't want to move on — she just wants to make things official.
"She loves him but is sick of his commitment issues," the source explained. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."
Kylie and Travis aren't the only ones butting heads.
Another well-connected insider claimed the rapper was at war with Kris Jenner before Kylie gave birth to their son, revealing the drama began well before the cheating rumors ever surfaced.
Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child — daughter Stormi — in February 2018. She gave birth to their second child — a son — in February 2021.
The troubled couple named their son Wolf, only to backtrack and announce they were changing it weeks later. Kylie and Travis have still not revealed their son's new name.