'She Demanded Kylie Choose Her': Kris Jenner & Travis Scott At War Over Baby #2 Months Before Cheating Rumors
Travis Scott and Kris Jenner were at war before Kylie Jenner gave birth to the couple's second child, proving the drama began well before the cheating rumors ever surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's been all about her," a source said of Kris in February, noting that the momager insisted on being by Kylie's side during the delivery — instead of the baby's father.
When Kris learned Kylie may only be allowed one support partner to stay with her at the hospital because of COVID restrictions, the momager had an epic meltdown.
"She demanded Kylie choose her over Travis. They've been battling it out ever since," the insider continued.
Kris actually delivered the couple's first child, Stormi Webster, back in February 2018. "I pulled her out," the mom of six proudly told her grossed-out daughters Kim and Kourtney on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Travis has admitted he was "freaked out" during the birth but Kris kept him calm.
"He's so squeamish he nearly passed out!" the source revealed, adding that Kris didn't think Travis was "fit for the job."
But Travis wouldn't be steamrolled. The rapper, 31, "has been complaining that Kris only cares about showcasing the delivery on her new Hulu reality show," the pal stated earlier this year.
Despite sharing scenes from Stormi's birth in a video titled To Our Daughter on YouTube, Travis "put his foot down" and allegedly made it clear that he didn't want Kris to be there.
And Kylie was stuck in the middle.
"The fighting is taking its toll," the source said of the drama surrounding baby #2, adding the makeup mogul, 25, tried to stand up to her mom.
"She told Kris she wanted Travis to be with her," the insider added. "But you can't win with Kris. She likes to be in control of everything, and she does what she wants."
They continued by warning, "the drama won't end in that delivery room," almost a haunting premonition of what was to come months later.
Over the weekend, Travis' rumored ex-fling Rojean Kar claimed she had a secret relationship with the rapper. She also claimed she saw him on Valentine's Day.
Kylie's boyfriend was quick to shut down the speculation, prompting Kar to threaten to drop photos and videos of them together.
"You cheat on that b---- every single f------ night. The whole f------ city sees it," Kar said on TikTok. She later backtracked on the cheating accusations, alleging she “never said” she was “currently with or have recently been with” him.
Sources revealed that Kylie and Travis have been struggling with their relationship since welcoming their son earlier this year, with the reality star growing "sick" of Travis' commitment issues.