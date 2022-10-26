Randall Emmett's Ex Wife Runs To Go For Restraining Order As His Custody Battle With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Heats Up
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s ex Randall Emmett has been dragged back to court by his ex-wife/actress Ambyr Childers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Childers, who was married to Emmett for 8 years, asked a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge for a restraining order against the producer.
The request for a temporary protective order was denied but Childers will be able to make arguments for a permanent order on November 14.
According to court documents obtained by the LA Times, Childers said she was in “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being.” The Netflix star said she discovered “threatening” messages between her ex and his lawyer.
In her petition, Childers said that she emailed her ex last week after finding out their oldest daughter kept being late to school while in Emmett’s custody.
The two-share joint legal and physical custody of two daughters. Emmett responded to the email but apparently accidentally attached previous emails between him and his lawyer.
The lawyer allegedly wrote, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c— out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.”
The producer responded, “I don’t have real money for this, and you know it.”
In her declaration, Childers said she was frightened by the messages. If not the infliction of physical harm on me, would the money be to set me up?” she wrote. “Is it some sort of bribe for law enforcement? With Randy’s history of illegal and/or intimidating activity, nothing is off the table, and all possible interpretations make me fear for my safety.”
Childers demanded the court award her sole legal custody of their kids. She pleaded with the court to order Emmett to stay 100 yards from her and er home.
Childers and Emmett divorced in 2017. The producer went on to become engaged to Lala Kent. The two dated from 2018 to 2021 and are currently involved in a bitter custody battle.
LA Times reached out to Emmett and Valencia for comment but did not hear back.