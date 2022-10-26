He's Toast! Demi Moore's Relationship With Hotshot Chef Starting To Cool After Realizing Marriage Wasn't On The Menu
Fickle Demi Moore's appetite for hotshot chef Daniel Humm is starting to cool — because the Indecent Proposal babe is craving a billionaire beau, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Striptease stunner, 59, and her Swiss sweetheart, 46, were first linked in March, but an insider squealed the crafty cougar has developed a "wandering eye."
Sources say Demi was desperate to get hitched to the New York City restaurateur — but marriage wasn't on the menu. However, the tipster tattled the G.I. Jane star now feels it's "for the best."
Demi was previously wed to Die Hard hunk Bruce Willis, 67, from 1987 to 2000, and That '70s Show stud Ashton Kutcher, 44, from 2005 to 2013. The insider spilled she's hoping to hook up with a "billionaire type" next — because she misses the power, income, and influence she had during her Hollywood heyday and high-profile marriages.
According to the spy, Demi is "totally obsessed" with her social status — especially as she tries to claw her way back into the limelight.
"She really thrives when she's with somebody she truly sees as an equal," the insider confided. "Daniel is not. If anything, he's leeching off her own career and hard won fame."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Demi and Humm were "hot and heavy" at the beginning of their relationship, but it appears their romance has "fizzled out."
Humm owns NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park, "but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there," an insider said in April.
At the time, the source revealed Demi had been dating the restaurant entrepreneur in secret for a "number of months." Before her relationship made headlines, Demi and her family announced her ex-husband's medical diagnosis.
Bruce retired from acting earlier this year after revealing he suffered from cognitive abilities.
"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family's statement read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," it continued, signed by his wife, Emma Heming, Demi, and the actor's children. "
We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that."