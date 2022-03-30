Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

SUBMIT
BREAKING NEWS
Exclusive

Bruce Willis Worked On Low-Budget Films Due To Health Issues, Had Problems Remembering Lines

bruce willis pp
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 30 2022, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bruce Willis had to work on low-budget action films for the past couple of years due to his health issues — with sources telling Radar the actor had trouble remembering his lines.

Earlier today, the 67-year-old's daughter Rumer posted a note from the family announcing to the world the actor was retiring.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote in an emotional Instagram post, "as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

The family said, "Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

bruce willis
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

The letter was signed by Rumer, her sisters Scout & Tallulah, their mother/Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, his current wife Emma, and their daughters Mabel, & Evelyn.

Sources tell Radar Bruce has been having trouble with his health for a couple of years. We're told he had to stop accepting studio films that required him to be the star.

Insiders claim he and his team agreed to start booking him on low-budget action flicks that required very little of Bruce. The films allowed him to collect a paycheck of around $1 million per film for a couple of days' work.

Article continues below advertisement

The last major studio film Bruce appeared in was 2019's Glass. Sources say he had already started to turn down big offers at this point. In 2013, Bruce was on top of his game starring in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Red 2, and A Good Day To Die Hard. He followed it up with a role in Sin City: A Dame To Kill For and Vice in 2015. It was around this time he started to film low-budget flicks for independent producers.

bruce willis
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

He signed up countless B-list action movies with titles like Acts of Violence and Death Wish. He continued filming back-to-back projects from 2019 through 2022. He has several films in post-production at the moment.

Sources tell us the word around town was Bruce had signed up for the films to bring in as much money as possible before he retired.

Insiders on the set claim the actor was forced to wear an earpiece where a crew member feed him lines.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis
Source: Mega

Bruce's career started in 1980 with an uncredited movie role. He went on to become a superstar after his stint on the tv show Moonlighting and for his role as John McClane in Die Hard.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.