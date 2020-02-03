Ashton Kutcher Spills On Torn Relationship With Ex-Wife Demi Moore: ‘We Don’t Hang Out’ ‘Ghost’ actress published scathing claims about their rocky marriage in her memoir.

Ashton Kutcher is not dwelling on the past. In a recent interview, the actor admitted he is no longer close to ex-wife Demi Moore.

“We don’t hang out,” he said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

Still, he hasn’t lost touch with Moore’s daughters — to whom he served as a stepfather to during his eight-year marriage to the Ghost actress, 57.

“I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls,” he said.

RadarOnline.com readers know Kutcher, 41, has long spoken of his tight bond with Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, the daughters of Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis. While many people made fun of his and Moore’s age gap when they were together, and of the fact that he was closer in age to his daughters, he’s always said that he truly felt like they were his kids.

“I love them. And I’m never going to stop loving them, right?” Kutcher continued. “And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing.”

Kutcher added that he would never “force” the girls to stay in touch with him — since he is not their father, after all — but luckily for him, “they all do, and that’s great.”

Readers know that in her recent memoir, “Inside Out,” Moore shared candid details about her marriage to Kutcher, her rocky relationship to her daughters and her battle with addiction. She even made an explosive claim that Ashton’s relaxed, partying ways were what pushed her to relapse after years of sobriety. She also accused him of cheating on her.

Kutcher never publicly responded to his ex’s allegations after the book was released, but he did post a cryptic tweet about taking the high-road and focusing on his family. “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. <3,” he wrote at the time.

Moore and Kutcher were married from 2005 to 2013. Now, the actor is married to former That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis. The two tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed two children: daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood.