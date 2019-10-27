Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Demi & Ashton Surface After She Accused Him Of Cheating During Their Marriage

Demi & Ashton Surface After She Accused Him Of Cheating During Their Marriage

Demi & Ashton Surface After She Accused Him Of Cheating During Their Marriage Moore attends drug and alcohol addiction event after slamming Kutcher in memoir.

A tell-all book loaded with shocking accusations won’t stop Demi Moore or Ashton Kutcher from moving on with their own lives.

The ex-spouses were spotted this weekend as they pursued their different activities in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, October 26, Moore, who previously suffered from substance abuse, attended the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon, which according to the site aims to “provide an environment in which women can recover from the devastation of drug and alcohol addiction and progress toward healthy families and communities.” There, the GI Jane star delivered a moving speech about Lena Dunham, this year’s recipient for the Women Of The Year Award.

The event appeared dear to the formerly troubled Moore’s heart.

The next day, on Sunday, October 27, Kutcher had a more casual day as he was spotted out in the streets of Los Angeles, seemingly unaffected by the allegations made against him.

As Radar readers know, Moore dropped some bombshells about her ex-husband in her tell-all memoir Inside Out.

The brunette actress, 56, alleged that Kutcher cheated on her multiple times, but admitted that their previous threesomes possibly made him believe his infidelity was okay.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” Moore wrote in her book.

Moore claimed the actor, 41, also encouraged her to drink a beer after twenty years of sobriety and made her feel bad when her drinking problem resurfaced.

Moore’s booze addiction, she shared, may have been the cause of a miscarriage she suffered while six months pregnant with Kutcher’s baby. During their decade-long marriage, they tried fertility treatments, but her continued drinking and abuse of drugs like Vicodin affected by her ability to conceive.

If their own personal matters weren’t enough, Moore also revealed a bit of Kutcher’s past. In the book, she claimed that the That 70s Show star believed his ex-fiancee, Mad Men actress January Jones ,had an affair with Demi’s ex husband Bruce Willis, while they were engaged.

As Radar reported, Moore told Ellen Degeneres that she’d warned Kutcher of the secrets she’d spill ahead of her book release, but that didn’t stop him from responding.

After Moore’s book release, Kutcher wrote a cryptic tweet that may have addressed Moore’s claims against him.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” Kutcher, who married Mila Kunis and had two kids with her after divorcing Moore,

Check out Radar’s gallery for more.