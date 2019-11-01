Demi Moore’s Daughters Say She Turned Into A 'Monster’ While High On Drugs & Booze

Demi Moore’s daughters got candid about how they dealt with her relapse following years of sobriety.

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Tallulah and Rumer Willis said it was bizarre and painful to see their famous mother under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“It was like the sun went down and like a monster came,” Tallulah, 25, said.

RadarOnline.com readers know that in her memoir, Inside Out, Demi, 56, admitted she suffered a seizure after inhaling nitrous oxide, or “whip-its,” and smoking weed, while at a party in her home with daughter Rumer, 31, back in January 2012. She said she felt herself floating outside of her body. The worst part, however, came after the seizure, when all three of her daughters shunned her and refused to speak to her for more than a year.

The girls’ father, Bruce Willis, also cut ties with Demi, despite their decades-long friendship after their divorce. So, with nowhere else to turn, the Striptease actress checked into treatment.

In her book, Demi said it was Ashton Kutcher — her husband at the time — who caused her to fall off the wagon. She said he didn’t understand alcoholism and believed she should drink in moderation. As soon as she caved in, however, she got caught in a dark downward spiral. On her 45th birthday she said she got so drunk that she passed out in a bath tub and nearly drowned.

Her drinking only got worse after she allegedly caught Kutcher, 41, cheating on her, and went on to file for divorce.

“Drinking became interwoven in my pain,” she wrote in her book.

Eventually, Demi went back to rehab, got clean, and mended her relationship with her daughters — but it was not an easy road.

“I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense like her eyes shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking, or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober and it was very weird,” Tallulah said on Pinkett Smith’s show.

“Which was jarring,” Rumer interjected.

Demi remained silent, only nodding at her children’s words.

“And there were moments when it would get angry and I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with,” Tallulah continued.