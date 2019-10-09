Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ashton Kutcher Slams Sister-In-Law With Gag Order To Avoid Another Cheating Scandal Actor's twin brother's ex-wife was slapped with court injunction.

Ashton Kutcher has attempted to prevent a new cheating scandal from exploding in his face — by gagging his own sister-in-law, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Two and a Half Men actor made the move to stop Katie Hightower from blabbing after she divorced his twin brother, Michael, 41, following nine months of marriage, claiming he was carrying on an affair with a married mom from Indiana!

“After we were married, I found out some stuff that I couldn’t live with,” Katie told Radar exclusively at the time. “So I filed for divorce.”

No sooner had she opened her mouth than her brother-in-law — whose marriage to Demi Moore crumbled over HIS cheating scandal in 2012 — slapped her with a court injunction to shut her up!

The court documents contain a clause barring Katie forever from even mentioning Ashton or Michael, who has cerebral palsy: “The parties agree Katie will not publicly disseminate images or information relating to Michael or any member of Michael’s family individually or in a manner that allows one to identify the family connection of Michael to his brother Ashton (Chris) Kutcher now or in the future.”

Things got even nastier after Katie’s divorce when Michael wouldn’t stop harassing his lover, a source said.

“The woman called off the relationship, but Michael didn’t want to end it,” said a source at the time.

“He stalked her to the point where she was so frightened that she got a restraining order!”

The family recently suffered another blow when Michael’s former wife Melissa was found dead of a suspected drug overdose.

Ashton is also still reeling from Demi’s explosive new memoir, “Inside Out,” which tells how their marriage collapsed after she suffered a miscarriage and the couple engaged in multiple threesomes.

Ashton was accused of having at least two affairs during their marriage — including one with 22-year-old mistress Sara Leal.

Get the exclusive celebrity scoop on all the stars you love before any of your friends by subscribing to our new podcast Straight Shuter below!