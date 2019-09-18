Watch Out, Demi! Ashton Kutcher's Mistress Resurfaces 8 Years After Cheating Scandal
See photos of Sara Leal now after Moore reveals miscarriage nightmare.
Eight years ago Ashton Kutcher cheated on Demi Moore with blond beauty mistress Sara Leal — and now RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained new photos of the now 30-year-old as she resurfaces amid Moore’s bombshell marriage confessions.
In a scathing 2011 interview with Us Weekly, Leal revealed that she had sex with Kutcher in a wild one night stand at his suite in San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel while he was still married to Moore.
At the time she was a 22-year-old San Diego-based administrative assistant who claimed she had no idea the actor, who was 33 at the time, was still with Moore.
Leal, now 30, alleged that Kutcher made a bold move and took her off guard when she was minding her business partying with her friends.
“He just came up and kissed me,” the Texas native told Us at the time.
Leal explained that a few minutes after that she and another woman along with Kutcher took off all of their clothes and went into a hot tub.
“I didn’t think it was out of the ordinary,” Leal admitted. “I wasn’t self-conscious about getting naked.”
Kutcher, now 41, apparently told Leal that he and Moore, now 56, were separated at the time.
Now, Radar can exclusively reveal Leal lives a low-profile life in San Diego working as a pilates instructor. She also has a serious boyfriend of three years.
The resurfacing of Leal comes just days after Moore made a bombshell revelation in an excerpt from her new memoir, Inside Out, obtained by The New York Times. She suffered a miscarriage while several months pregnant with Kutcher’s baby.
Meanwhile, Moore is said to mention of the affair that broke up her marriage in her memoir that hits bookstores on September 24.
Radar readers know, Kutcher and Moore began dating in 2003, and she says the actor made her feel young again. Soon after, she got pregnant with a baby girl, who she intended to name Chaplin Ray. At six months along, however, she lost the baby.
The Striptease star — who had previously suffered with substance abuse — had begun drinking again. She blamed herself for the miscarriage, but kept boozing and even began abusing Vicodin.
Despite their troubles and backlash over their 15-year age gap, Moore and Kutcher married in 2005 but split in 2011 after his explosive affair with Leal was exposed.
