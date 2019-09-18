Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch Out, Demi! Ashton Kutcher's Mistress Resurfaces 8 Years After Cheating Scandal See photos of Sara Leal now after Moore reveals miscarriage nightmare.

Eight years ago Ashton Kutcher cheated on Demi Moore with blond beauty mistress Sara Leal — and now RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained new photos of the now 30-year-old as she resurfaces amid Moore’s bombshell marriage confessions.

In a scathing 2011 interview with Us Weekly, Leal revealed that she had sex with Kutcher in a wild one night stand at his suite in San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel while he was still married to Moore.

At the time she was a 22-year-old San Diego-based administrative assistant who claimed she had no idea the actor, who was 33 at the time, was still with Moore.

Leal, now 30, alleged that Kutcher made a bold move and took her off guard when she was minding her business partying with her friends.

“He just came up and kissed me,” the Texas native told Us at the time.