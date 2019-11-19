Affairs are so common these days, and Hollywood is no stranger to them. But who are the most famous celebrity mistresses … the women who had affairs with married men and, in some cases, replaced the wife?

They come in all shapes and sizes. Gisele Bundchen supposedly moved in on Tom Brady when he was still with Bridget Moynahan. Ryan Shawhughes had an alleged affair with Ethan Hawke that wound up destroying his marriage to Uma Thurman.

Dive into the gallery to see who slept with whom — and who was left to pick up the shattered pieces.