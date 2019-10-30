Hooking Up With The Help: Celebrities Caught In Nanny Cheating Scandals

Hooking Up With The Help: Celebrities Caught In Nanny Cheating Scandals Hollywood stars have a long history of crossing the line with employees.

The nasty breakup between Meghan King Edmonds and her now estranged husband Jim is just the latest marriage to crumble due to accusations of infidelity with the nanny!

Employing professional baby caretakers seems to be a recipe for disaster for many of Hollywood’s biggest male stars, who for whatever reason, can’t avoid the forbidden fruit.

Still, for some, hooking up with the nanny becomes more than a simple affair, and some of the illicit flings end up transforming into true love.

But the damage to the famous husband and wife’s relationship can be both immediate and lasting.

In the case of the Edmonds, Meghan accused her estranged husband of starting the affair. According to a source, the 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum confronted the former baseball player, 49, and their nanny, Carly Wilson, but both denied the allegations.

“[Carly] is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” one source explained, noting that the Edmonds family has four nannies and a live-in au pair.

After a week of fighting, Jim filed for divorce on Friday, Oct. 25. A few days later, he issued a terse statement defending himself: “It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people… I did not sleep with our nanny,” he insisted.

He then went on to explain that their 22-year-old employee is much more than just hired help, and has become like a part of the family.

“She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home,” he said. “We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible.”

Still, whatever the reality of the relationship, Edmonds would not be the first to give in to the temptations of a younger caregiver. Check out some of Tinseltown’s most famous tales of infidelity in this RadarOnline.com gallery.