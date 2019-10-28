Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Desperate For Fame? Meghan King Edmonds Joined 'RHOC' After Jim's Ex Turned Down Role

Desperate For Fame? Meghan King Edmonds Joined 'RHOC' After Jim's Ex Turned Down Role

Desperate For Fame? Meghan King Edmonds Joined 'RHOC' After Jim's Ex Turned Down Role Reality star dad filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

Desperate for fame?

Meghan King Edmonds joined The Real Housewives of Orange County after Jim’s ex-wife turned down a role on the Bravo show, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Amid their bitter breakup as Jim Edmonds, a former professional baseball player, filed for divorce after just five years of marriage with Meghan, an insider snitched that she made a calculated move to increase her own profile in the relationship.

“She knew what she was doing when she married him,” the source told Radar about Meghan’s path to stardom, and said she wasn’t naïve about Jim.

“She knew he was a married man with four children and two ex-wives.”

The source dropped the bombshell that Meghan, 35, was not the first of Jim’s spouses RHOC producers were interested in.

“She knew that the second wife was cast on RHOC and turned it down,” the source said about Allison Rasik, the woman he was married to before he married Meghan.

The source told Radar that Meghan couldn’t deny Jim’s history with the show.

“She knew what she was getting herself into. She also knew that Jim’s ex was asked to be on the show. It was known in the area.”

Meghan and Jim met in St. Louis, where he spent his time when he wasn’t in California.

“Meghan was trying to get on a reality show,” the source said. “Meghan was searching for reality fame at the time.”

According to the insider and confirmed on Meghan’s Instagram page in 2013, she appeared on Resale Royalty that aired on the Style Network and was on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress.

“Obviously, she was looking for reality fame if you’re on three reality shows. Most people don’t know that about her. She found her way to fame through Jim. A California guy living in St. Louis. Meghan has always been known to be a social climber.”

Meghan’s split from Jim has been brutal, and RadarOnline.com obtained a police report that was filed after she called the cops on Friday, Oct. 25.

At approximately 7:30 am, Meghan called police to report a “disturbance” in her Ladue, Missouri home.

“Husband and wife [are] arguing by the front door,” the responding officer from the Ladue Police Department reported. “Children are upstairs with the housekeeper.”

When police arrived, both Meghan and Jim were at the home with the nanny.

As Us Weekly first reported, the blowout began when the former Real Housewives of Orange County star accused her baseball icon husband of cheating with nanny Carly Wilson, 22. (Both Jim and Carly have vehemently denied any affair.)

According to the police report obtained by Radar, the officer noted there was “no indication of physical assault,” and both parties were instructed on how to file for a protection order if they wished. It does not appear that either side has filed a request for a protection order.

The very next day, October 26, Meghan called cops again at around 3:45 PM when she claimed she “feared for her mother’s safety,” as her mom had been fighting with Jim in the family home.

Us reported that Jim filed for divorce on Oct. 25. The couple have three children together.