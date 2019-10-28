Jim Edmonds Appears To Slam Ex Meghan As 'Disgusting' For Nanny Cheating Claims 'I will not sit here and take this bulls**t,' the former 'RHOC' dad seethes.

Jim Edmonds is no longer putting up with the lies.

In an emotional Instagram post this Monday, October 28, the baseball legend and former Real Housewives of Orange County star appeared to slam his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, for allegedly claiming he slept with their nanny.

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” he started.

He then went on to explain that their 22-year-old nanny is much more than just an employee, she is a part of their family, which makes the claims more disturbing.

“She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible. Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV. Doesn’t mean I dont [sic] have a clue what life is all about,” Jim, 49, wrote.

RadarOnline.com readers know Jim filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, on October 26, one day after the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star accused her baby daddy of bedding their three kids’ nanny and even confronted them both about the alleged affair — which they denied.

“We made a promise to that young girls [sic] mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bulls*** without fighting back,” Jim continued in his post.

He then appeared to slam his ex for allegedly creating the entire nannygate scandal.

“Just because you’re extremely whitty [sic] and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse,” he wrote. “Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms [sic] way. We all make mistakes. This is not one of those times. My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth.”

Reports of cheating allegations surrounding the former MLB star first surfaced in June.

All About The Tea first published claims of Meghan’s husband’s conversations with an alleged “baseball madame.”

The site claimed Jim had cheated on his second wife, Allison, with the woman, and then reconnected with her when Meghan was pregnant with their twin boys Hart and Hayes, now 16 months old.

While Jim admitted to having inappropriate conversations with the woman, he denied that the relationship ever became physical, and apologized to his family. He added, at the time, that he and Meghan were not having marital issues.

This October, however, things took a turn for the worse.

Over the weekend, Meghan’s mom was at her daughter’s house when Jim showed up to pick up his clothes. At that point, the mother called the cops, saying Jim was not supposed to be at the home without Meghan.

Police dismissed the situation and asked her to leave.