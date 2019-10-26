Meghan King Edmonds has accused her estranged husband Jim Edmonds of “having an affair” with their children’s nanny before he filed for divorce, multiple sources have exclusively told Us Weekly. The publication has reported that an insider has claimed the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, confronted her ex-baseball player spouse, 49, and the nanny, but they both denied the allegations. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jim filed for divorce on Friday, October 25, the day after the two marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

The Edmonds’ troubled marriage is finally ending, reportedly after a blowout fight where cops were called. According to Us Weekly, Jim filed for divorce after she called the police on him during an argument. “Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” one source told the outlet. “He went to a hockey game and she accused him of being there with someone that he shouldn’t have been.”

As Radar readers know Meghan’s marriage imploded amid the shocking news that their son Hart has “irreversible brain damage.”

Now, Us has reported that the couple is embroiled in a nannygate scandal. “The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” one source explained. The Edmonds family reportedly has four nannies and a live-in au pair. The source said, “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.” Reports of cheating allegations surrounding the former MLB star first surfaced in June.

All About The Tea first published claims of Meghan’s husband’s conversations with an alleged “baseball madame.” The site claimed Jim had cheated on his second wife, Allison, with the woman, and then reconnected with her when Meghan was pregnant with their twin boys Hart and Hayes, now 16 months old.

Though Jim denied he had a physical relationship with the woman, the site published screenshots of their texts, some of which included photos of his penis. The site also claimed Jim sent the woman a video of him touching himself on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins. Meghan reportedly confronted the “baseball madame” to learn more about the online affair. On June 13, Jim admitted to Us Weekly, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The retired baseball player said he never intended to destroy his family, and claimed at the time that he was doing what he could to fix the situation. “Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife,” he wrote in his statement. “I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’”

However, humiliated Meghan acknowledged that Jim had been unfaithful, saying she was dealing with the pain of her marriage crumbling amid Hart’s medical difficulties. Meghan has written on social media that Hart has “minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain” and is “at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.” Meghan and Jim married in October 2014, and raise their twin brother Hayes along with daughter Aspen, 2. Two days before Jim filed for divorce, Meghan told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she and her spouse were “working” on their relationship every day. However, now Jim has slapped her with divorce papers and according to Us, she has allegedly accused him of being unfaithful with their nanny.

Meghan and Jim haven’t responded to Us Weekly’s requests for comment.