Meghan King Edmonds & Hubby Jim Divorce, 'RHOC' Alum Called Cops During Fight She accused him of hanging out with 'someone he shouldn't have been.'

It’s over!

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds are finally done with their marriage after a blowout fight where cops were called.

Jim filed for divorce against the Real Housewives of Orange County star on Friday, October 25, sources tell US Weekly exclusively, after she called the police on him during an argument.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” one source told the outlet. “He went to a hockey game and she accused him of being there with someone that he shouldn’t have been.”

As Radar readers know Meghan’s marriage imploded amid the shocking news that their son Hart has “irreversible brain damage.”

Reports of cheating allegations surrounding the former MLB star surfaced in June.

The former St. Louis Cardinals star was caught sending inappropriate text messages while the Bravo alum was pregnant with their twin sons.

Jim had allegedly cheated on his second wife, Allison, with the woman, and then reconnected with her when Meghan was pregnant with Hart and Hayes.

Though Jim denied he’d had a physical relationship with the woman, All About The Tea published screenshots of their texts, some of which included photos of his penis. The site also claimed Jim sent the woman a video of him touching himself on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins.

Meghan reportedly confronted the “baseball madame” to learn more about the online affair.

On June 13, Jim admitted to Us Weekly, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The retired baseball player said he never intended to destroy his family, and is doing what he can to fix the situation.

However, humiliated Meghan acknowledged that Jim had been unfaithful, saying she was dealing with the pain of her marriage crumbling amid Hart’s medical difficulties.

Despite his infidelity, Meghan said she went out to dinner with Jim to discuss their son’s diagnosis.

Meghan hinted at marital issues in October 2018, when she said she and her husband were taking a vacation to fix their relationship: “We need US back.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2014. They share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 16-month-old twin boys, Hayes and Hart.